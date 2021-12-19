Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.