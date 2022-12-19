Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and a few storms today ahead of and along a cold front. Temperatures going down for Wednesday and a chance of snow is coming back. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect peri…
A powerful blizzard is forecast for western Nebraska beginning Monday evening.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Pe…
Omaha's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. K…