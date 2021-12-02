 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

