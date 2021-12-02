Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
- Updated
Nebraska's alert system for winter road conditions has been expanded to include weather radar and more information for commercial drivers.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Par…