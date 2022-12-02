Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Omaha, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.