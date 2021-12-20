Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.