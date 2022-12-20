Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.