Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.