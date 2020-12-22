Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Omaha, NE
An Arctic front could lead to poor visibility and icy roads.
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
