Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

