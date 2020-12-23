 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Omaha, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

