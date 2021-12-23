 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

