Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.

