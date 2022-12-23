It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Omaha, NE
