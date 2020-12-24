 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 7.34. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Alert until THU 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

