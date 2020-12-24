It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 7.34. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Alert until THU 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Omaha, NE
An Arctic front could lead to poor visibility and icy roads.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Omaha metro and several parts of Nebraska could see blizzard conditions today.
From blizzards to bare ground, here's what we know.
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
