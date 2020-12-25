 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Omaha, NE

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

