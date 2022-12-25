Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.