Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.