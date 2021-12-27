 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

