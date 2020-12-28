It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.17. 20 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Omaha, NE
