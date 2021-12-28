 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

