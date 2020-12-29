Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.36. 21 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.