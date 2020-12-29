It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.36. 21 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
- Updated
In Omaha, snow is expected to begin before dawn and continue into the evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected from midmorning to midafternoon.
- Updated
In Omaha, snow is expected to begin before dawn and continue into the evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected from midmorning to midafternoon.
- Updated
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Omaha metro and several parts of Nebraska could see blizzard conditions today.
- Updated
From blizzards to bare ground, here's what we know.
- Updated
In Omaha, snow is expected to begin before dawn and continue into the evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected from midmorning to midafternoon.
- Updated
An Arctic front could lead to poor visibility and icy roads.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Wednesday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Exp…
- Updated
From blizzards to bare ground, here's what we know.