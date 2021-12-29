 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

