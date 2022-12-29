It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Omaha, NE
