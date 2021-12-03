Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.