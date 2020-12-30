 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Omaha, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.23. A 5-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storms spread snow and ice across Upper Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert