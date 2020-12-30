It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 16.23. A 5-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Next week, likely starting Tuesday, a storm is expected to bring rain, ice and/or significant snow to the central U.S. The type of precipitation for any given locale will depend on temperature.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
- Updated
In Omaha, heavy snow bands moved through the metro before dawn with more expected throughout Tuesday.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Exp…
- Updated
From blizzards to bare ground, here's what we know.
- Updated
An Arctic front could lead to poor visibility and icy roads.
- Updated
From blizzards to bare ground, here's what we know.
- Updated
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Omaha metro and several parts of Nebraska could see blizzard conditions today.