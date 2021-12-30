Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE
