Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

