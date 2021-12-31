It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Omaha, NE
The National Weather Service said that areas along and south of Interstate 80 could get four or more inches of snow along with frigid wind chills.
At midnight Friday, revelers welcoming in the New Year could step outside to howling winds, snow and below-zero wind chills. New Year's Day is expected to be bitterly cold.
Omaha could receive 4 to 8 inches of snow, although those projections may change as the storm gets closer. Areas south of Omaha could get 12 to 18 inches, while areas to the north could get less.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Record-setting tornadoes left a trail of damage across the central U.S. In Nebraska, the state's largest farm insurer said Dec. 15 will go down as the biggest December storm loss in 130 years.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Although it looked like something out of an alien-invasion movie, the National Weather Service says it was just a cloud, but an unusual one.
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.