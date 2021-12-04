 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

