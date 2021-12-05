Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
- Updated
A high temperature of 68 degrees was recorded at 2:44 p.m. Thursday, setting a new record high for Dec. 2. The previous record of 67 degrees was set in 1973, according to the National Weather Service.
- Updated
Nebraska's alert system for winter road conditions has been expanded to include weather radar and more information for commercial drivers.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy…