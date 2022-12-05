Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.