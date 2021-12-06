 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 20 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert