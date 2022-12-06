Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.