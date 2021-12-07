The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Omaha, NE
