Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Omaha, NE
