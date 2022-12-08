 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

