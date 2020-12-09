 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

