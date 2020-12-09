Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2020 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.