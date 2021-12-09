Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.