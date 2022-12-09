Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.