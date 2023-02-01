Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
