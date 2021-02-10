 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 6.97. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

