It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 6.97. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Omaha, NE
You'll need to take precautions to protect your pets and yourself from the expected brutal cold.
Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years.
Omaha recorded its seventh-highest one-day snowfall total when 11.9 inches fell through midnight Monday at Eppley Airfield.