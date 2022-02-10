Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.