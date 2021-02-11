 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -4.65. -5 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

