Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

