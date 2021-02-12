 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -8.49. -4 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

