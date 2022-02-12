 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

