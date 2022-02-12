Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Lack of snow cover in the Omaha metro has contributed to this winter's widely fluctuating temperatures.
