It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4. A -6-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Omaha, NE
