 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Omaha, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -5. -14 degrees is today's low. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert