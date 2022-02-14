Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Lack of snow cover in the Omaha metro has contributed to this winter's widely fluctuating temperatures.
