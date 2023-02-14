Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Omaha, NE
