It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. A -20-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Omaha, NE
The Omaha Public Power District and the Nebraska Public Power District issued urgent conservation requests as bitter cold across the Plains has ramped up demand for electricity.
