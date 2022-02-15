Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Much colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Saturday, Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures…
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …